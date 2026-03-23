Bioneers Conference brings together climate crisis visionaries

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, speakers at this year's Bioneers Conference in Berkeley join us to discuss solutions to the climate crisis under Trump.

Bioneers 2026, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Berkeley, will bring together activists, scientists, artists, educators, Indigenous leaders, community organizers, and more who are shaping solutions to address the most critical issues of our time. The goal of Bioneers 2026 is to "reignite our shared energy, creativity, and commitment to change" to build the future we want to see, amid the Trump administration’s assault on the environment.

How are activists and advocates responding?

Guests:

Leila Salazar Lopez, executive director of Amazon Watch

Arty Mangan, director of the Restorative Food Systems program at Bioneers

Resources:

Bioneers Conference: Speakers

Bioneers Conference: Schedule

Bioneers Conference: Register Now