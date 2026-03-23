© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Bioneers Conference brings together climate crisis visionaries

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:08 AM PDT
Original painting "Carrier" by Lisa Ericson.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, speakers at this year's Bioneers Conference in Berkeley join us to discuss solutions to the climate crisis under Trump.

Bioneers 2026, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Berkeley, will bring together activists, scientists, artists, educators, Indigenous leaders, community organizers, and more who are shaping solutions to address the most critical issues of our time. The goal of Bioneers 2026 is to "reignite our shared energy, creativity, and commitment to change" to build the future we want to see, amid the Trump administration’s assault on the environment.

How are activists and advocates responding?

Guests:

Leila Salazar Lopez, executive director of Amazon Watch

Arty Mangan, director of the Restorative Food Systems program at Bioneers

Resources:

Bioneers Conference: Speakers

Bioneers Conference: Schedule

Bioneers Conference: Register Now

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger