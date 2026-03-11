Trump threatens to "take over" and nationalize elections

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we're discussing Trump’s plans to interfere in the 2026 election.

As Trump calls on Republicans to "take over the voting in at least 15 places" ahead of the midterms, right-wing election deniers are pushing him to ban mail-in ballots and voting machines, and declare a national emergency to unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.

How are election advocates and lawyers preparing?

Guests:

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones, and author of Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People—and the Fight to Resist It and Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

David Daley, senior fellow at FairVote, leading expert on partisan gerrymandering and voting rights, and author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections and Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count

Resources:

Mother Jones: These Far-Right Conspiracists Are Pushing Trump to Take Control of Voting

Mother Jones: The GOP’s “Show Us Your Papers” Bill Is the Latest Effort to Help Trump Take Over Elections

Mother Jones: Justice Alito’s Latest Opinion Is a Very, Very Bad Sign for Voting Rights

NBC: Sen. John Cornyn flips on the filibuster to pass SAVE America Act as Trump weighs endorsement

ProPublica: Trump Officials Attended a Summit of Election Deniers Who Want the President to Take Over the Midterms

The Washington Post: Trump, seeking executive power over elections, is urged to declare emergency

