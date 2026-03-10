“Killers of Roe” exposes motives behind the death of abortion rights

On this edition of Your Call, The Nation's Amy Littlefield discusses her new book, Killers of Roe: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Abortion Rights.

Littlefield interviews those in the anti-abortion and pro-abortion movements to find out how conservatives successfully overturned Roe. She argues that understanding the forces behind the fall of Roe is essential to rebuilding and advancing abortion rights today.

She writes: "The death of Roe was death by a thousand stab wounds, some of them shallow and haphazard, some piercing and fatal. These blows were administered whenever any of the suspects could find an opportunity. As of this writing, states have passed more than 1,500 restrictions on abortion since Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The Supreme Court has twisted the knife, upholding many of these state restrictions, including parental involvement requirements for minors and restrictions on public funding. And each time the antiabortion movement cut away at abortion rights, people died."

Guest:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation, and author of the new book, Killers of Roe: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Abortion Rights

Resources:

The Nation: How the Abortion Rights Activists Found Their Radical Imagination

The Nation: What the Pro-Choice Movement Can Learn From Those Who Overturned Roe

The Nation: The Unexpected Triumph That Followed the Overturning of Roe

Mother Jones: Inside the Latest, and Scariest Iteration of America’s Endless Abortion Wars

The 19th: Abortion bans reshaped reproductive health, and now the rental market

