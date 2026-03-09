© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

New Zealand landmark bill seeks personhood for whales

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:32 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing The Rights of Nature movement, one of the fastest-growing environmental and social movements working to secure legal rights for ecosystems and other parts of the natural world.

According to Inside Climate News, a declaration recognizing whales as legal rights-holders is influencing legislation in New Zealand and sparking an international push to translate Indigenous customs into binding protections.

Guest:

Katie Surma, reporter at Inside Climate News covering the rights of nature movement and international environmental justice

Resources:

Inside Climate News: AI Is Decoding Whales’ Communications. Could That Be a Turning Point in the Push for Their Rights?

Inside Climate News: How a Groundbreaking Indigenous Treaty on Whales’ Rights Could Change National Laws

Defenders of Wildlife: Trump Administration Announces First Step in Rolling Back Rule Protecting Whales

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
