New Zealand landmark bill seeks personhood for whales

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing The Rights of Nature movement, one of the fastest-growing environmental and social movements working to secure legal rights for ecosystems and other parts of the natural world.

According to Inside Climate News, a declaration recognizing whales as legal rights-holders is influencing legislation in New Zealand and sparking an international push to translate Indigenous customs into binding protections.

Guest:

Katie Surma, reporter at Inside Climate News covering the rights of nature movement and international environmental justice

Resources:

Inside Climate News: AI Is Decoding Whales’ Communications. Could That Be a Turning Point in the Push for Their Rights?

Inside Climate News: How a Groundbreaking Indigenous Treaty on Whales’ Rights Could Change National Laws

Defenders of Wildlife: Trump Administration Announces First Step in Rolling Back Rule Protecting Whales