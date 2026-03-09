How wealthy ranchers and corporations profit off public lands

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’re discussing a joint investigation by ProPublica and High Country News exposing how ranchers and corporations are profiting from federal subsidies that offset the fees they pay to graze cattle on public lands. Livestock grazing is allowed across 240 million acres of federal land.

The investigation found that a small number of wealthy individuals and corporations manage most livestock on public lands. Roughly two-thirds of the grazing on BLM acreage is controlled by just 10 percent of ranchers. On Forest Service land, the top 10 percent of permittees control more than 50 percent of grazing.

Among the largest ranchers are billionaires like Stan Kroenke and Rupert Murdoch, as well as mining companies and public utilities. The financial benefits of holding permits to graze herds on public lands extend beyond cattle sales. Even hobby ranches can qualify for property tax breaks in many areas; ranching business expenses can be deducted from federal taxes; and private property associated with grazing permits is a stable long-term investment.

