US and Israel step up attacks on Iran as regional conflict grows

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM PST
Rescuers and local residents try to save the wounded from debris at an attacked girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, Feb. 28, 2026. (Mehr News Agency/Handout via Xinhua)
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing US-Israel military attacks on Iran, which has grown into a regional crisis.

On Saturday at 9:45 am in Tehran, Israel and the United States launched a sweeping aerial assault on key Iranian military and security sites. The strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders. Soon after, a strike on a girls’ school in Minab, in the southern Hormozgan province, killed 165 people.

Why did the US and Israel launch these attacks? How are people inside Iran — and in the diaspora — responding? And what is the endgame for Iran, the United States, and Israel?

Guests:

Ida Nikou, sociologist, writer, and political activist working at the intersection of political economy, labor relations, and social movements

Arang Keshavarzian, Professor of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at New York University, and author of Making Space for the Gulf: Histories of Regionalism and the Middle East

Nilo Tabrizy, investigative journalist, and author of For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran’s Women-Led Uprising

Resources:

EQUATOR: An Explosion Long in the Making'

MERIP: Governing Crisis—Sanctions, Austerity and Social Unrest in Iran

New Line: Iran’s Supreme Leader Is Dead, but Its People Remain in Peril

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
