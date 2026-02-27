Why won’t mainstream news outlets call Trump’s tariffs illegal?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing how many in the media have normalized and sanitized Trump’s sweeping tariffs by refusing to call them an illegal and authoritarian act, even as the conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck them down on Friday.

In his recent piece for Press Watch, Dan Froomkin writes: “The elite Washington press corps did what it always does with Trump. It treated his actions as if they were within the realm of the normal. That’s called normalizing. It selectively quoted and paraphrased him to make him sound like he was saying something in the realm of the rational. That’s called sanewashing. Our elite journalists were effectively covering up for Trump, and spreading his lies rather than telling the public the truth.”

Dan Froomkin, political journalist, publisher of Press Watch, where he urges news organizations to do a more forceful job of holding the powerful accountable, and Heads Up News, where he publishes the latest news about the resistance against Donald Trump

