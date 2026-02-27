Judge pauses CA’s plans to cancel trucking licenses for immigrants

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the attempted cancellation of more than 20,000 California commercial drivers licenses, which has devastated California’s Sikh community, who make up approximately 35 percent of the state’s commercial drivers.

On Wednesday, an Alameda County Superior Court judge ruled that over 20,000 immigrant truck drivers will be able to keep their licenses in California until March 6. Though this is a temporary victory for immigrant drivers, the Trump administration is prepared to retaliate by withholding $160 million in transportation funding from California and rescinding the state’s ability to grant commercial licenses altogether.

How is the Sikh community responding? What does the future hold for immigrant truck drivers?

Guest:

Gagandeep Singh, investigative journalist reporting on migration, education, crime and justice, and the South Asian diaspora in the Americas

Resources:

