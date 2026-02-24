Will the Epstein class who enabled abuse ever be held accountable?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the continued fallout from the Epstein files and where things stand in the survivors' fight for justice. What do we know and what questions remain?

The names that appear in the files include Bill Gates, Peter Attia, Noam Chomsky, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former Treasury Secretary and Harvard University President Lawrence Summers, the British billionaire Richard Branson, Steve Tisch, co-owner of the New York Giants football team, and many more.

In a New York Times opinion piece, journalist Anand Giridharadas writes: "At the dark heart of this story is a sex criminal and his victims — and his enmeshment with President Trump. But it is also a tale about a powerful social network in which some, depending on what they knew, were perhaps able to look away because they had learned to look away from so much other abuse and suffering: the financial meltdowns some in the network helped trigger, the misbegotten wars some in the network pushed, the overdose crisis some of them enabled, the monopolies they defended, the inequality they turbocharged, the housing crisis they milked, the technologies they failed to protect people against."

Will the elite who allowed Epstein to abuse and traffic young girls ever be held accountable?

Guest:

Anand Giridharadas, journalist, author of many books, including Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, publisher of the newsletter, The Ink, and their new series, the Epstein Class

Resources:

The Ink: It’s so much bigger than Epstein

The Guardian: Tale of two nations: Andrew’s UK arrest highlights US passivity on Epstein files

NPR: U.K. arrests ex-ambassador to the U.S. on suspicion of misconduct over Epstein ties

The Ink: Our new series, the Epstein Class, unmasks how power works now

The New York Times: See Who Has Faced Fallout From the Epstein Files

The New York Times: The Infrastructure of Jeffrey Epstein’s Power

