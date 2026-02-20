The human cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we’re discussing the human toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
February 24 marks the four-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 15,000 civilians have been killed and over 41,000 have been injured since the invasion began, according to a new report by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.
In a recent The New York Times opinion piece, Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk writes: "It can seem that the world watches Russia’s war on Ukraine as if it were a film. When attention wanes, there is a demand for an ending — if not good, then bad. For Ukrainians, this is not cinema but reality. It will last as long as it lasts."
Guest:
Nataliya Gumenyuk, Ukrainian journalist, founding member of The Reckoning Project, and co-founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab
Resources:
The New York Times: Opinion | When Will This War End? The Question Is Meaningless.
Voxeurope: Ukraine’s frozen winter: rescuers targeted as Russia strikes energy infrastructure and civilians
Kyiv Post: In Photos: The Kyiv Thermal Plant in Ruins – and the People Bringing It Back
The Guardian: More than 1,000 Kenyans lured to fight for Russia in Ukraine war, report says