The human cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:31 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we’re discussing the human toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

February 24 marks the four-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 15,000 civilians have been killed and over 41,000 have been injured since the invasion began, according to a new report by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

In a recent The New York Times opinion piece, Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk writes: "It can seem that the world watches Russia’s war on Ukraine as if it were a film. When attention wanes, there is a demand for an ending — if not good, then bad. For Ukrainians, this is not cinema but reality. It will last as long as it lasts."

Guest:

Nataliya Gumenyuk, Ukrainian journalist, founding member of The Reckoning Project, and co-founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab

Resources:

The New York Times: Opinion | When Will This War End? The Question Is Meaningless.

Voxeurope: Ukraine’s frozen winter: rescuers targeted as Russia strikes energy infrastructure and civilians

Kyiv Post: In Photos: The Kyiv Thermal Plant in Ruins – and the People Bringing It Back

The Guardian: More than 1,000 Kenyans lured to fight for Russia in Ukraine war, report says

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
