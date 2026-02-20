ICE is using school cameras for immigration crackdowns

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a new investigation by The74 exposing how police departments across the country are quietly leveraging school district security cameras to assist Trump’s mass immigration enforcement campaign.

According to The74, hundreds of thousands of audit logs spanning a month show police are searching a national database of automated license plate reader data, including from school cameras, for immigration-related investigations.⁠

The audit logs originate from Texas school districts that contract with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that manufactures artificial intelligence-powered license plate readers and other surveillance technology.⁠

Guest:

Mark Keierleber, investigative reporter at The 74

Resources:

The74: ICE Taps into School Security Cameras to Aid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, 74 Investigation Finds

ACLU: Fight for the Right to Privacy

