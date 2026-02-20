© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

ICE is using school cameras for immigration crackdowns

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:31 AM PST
Flock Safety
Flock Safety

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a new investigation by The74 exposing how police departments across the country are quietly leveraging school district security cameras to assist Trump’s mass immigration enforcement campaign.

According to The74, hundreds of thousands of audit logs spanning a month show police are searching a national database of automated license plate reader data, including from school cameras, for immigration-related investigations.⁠

The audit logs originate from Texas school districts that contract with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that manufactures artificial intelligence-powered license plate readers and other surveillance technology.⁠

Guest:

Mark Keierleber, investigative reporter at The 74

Resources:

The74: ICE Taps into School Security Cameras to Aid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, 74 Investigation Finds

ACLU: Fight for the Right to Privacy

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
