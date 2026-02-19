© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

“High School Students Unite!” explores forgotten history of activism

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:14 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, historian Aaron Fountain, Jr. discusses his new book, High School Students Unite!: Teen Activism, Education Reform, and FBI Surveillance in Postwar America.

He argues that activism in the 1960s and 1970s is a critical chapter in US history, but the focus on college campuses has overlooked the equally vital contributions of another group: high school students.

Fountain writes: "During the 1960s and 1970s, teenagers emerged as significant social actors and thought leaders in debates on school reform. Traditionally, and even today, the voices of high schoolers are noticeably absent in discussions about education. Yet, youth activism forced school officials to contend with students' ideas about what schools should be and how they could better promote equality. Although teenagers’ demands for change were often met with resistance or inaction, they left short- and long-term imprints on the American education system."

How did high school activism reshape the US education system? Today, high school students are protesting Trump's violent and deadly ICE raids. What can we learn from high school student activism?

Guests:

Aaron G. Fountain, Jr., historian and author of High School Students Unite!: Teen Activism, Education Reform, and FBI Surveillance in Postwar America

Katharine Harer, organizer of High School Students Against the War in San Francisco in the 1960s

Resources:

Time: The Forgotten History of High School Student Activism

Smithsonian Magazine: Newly Declassified Records Suggest Parents Collaborated With the FBI to Spy on Their Rebellious Teens During the 1960s

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
