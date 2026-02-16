© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Former EPA administrator on Trump, climate change & plastic pollution

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published February 16, 2026 at 9:45 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, former EPA regional administratorJudith Enck discusses her new book, The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late, and the Trump administration's decision to repeal the government's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

In her book, Enck examines how plastic pollution contributes to poisoned oceans, polluted air, a warming planet, and overwhelming waste, particularly affecting marginalized communities, which bear the brunt of petrochemical pollution. She writes that in less than a century, plastic has changed the world. In 1950, the world produced just two million tons of plastic. It now produces over 450 million tons per year. Plastic production is projected to double between 2019 and 2039.

Enck also focuses on solutions, including regulations, single-use plastic bans, producer responsibility, cigarette filter bans, and more.

Guest:

Judith Enck, senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action, former regional administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency, president of Beyond Plastics, and co-author of The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late

Resources:

Judith Enck Book Event, February 19 at 5:30 PM PT
Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco

TIME: Recycling Can’t Solve Our Plastic Crisis

ABC10: California to ban all plastic bags at retail stores starting in 2026

The New York Times: Trump Administration Erases the Government’s Power to Fight Climate Change

Sierra: Environmental Groups Vow to Stop Trump's EPA from Revoking the Endangerment Finding

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan