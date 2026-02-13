Why independent media matters for a healthy democracy

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we’re marking the 50th anniversary of Mother Jones and examining the role of independent media in holding power accountable.

Mary Harris Jones, also known as Mother Jones, was a labor activist in the United States in the early 1900s. A legend for organizing workers and advancing progressive causes, she is the inspiration for Mother Jones magazine, which started in 1976.

How can news organizations remain viable in a rapidly changing media landscape? Last week, The Washington Post laid off about 30 percent of its staff. At the same time, there are so many new independent outlets like The Tenderloin Voice, a newsroom serving the Tenderloin neighborhood that empowers residents to contribute stories about their San Francisco community .

Guests:

Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Laura Wenus, journalist and co-founder of the News Relay Network, which is the publisher of The Tenderloin Voice

Noah Arroyo, journalist and co-founder of the News Relay Network, which is the publisher of The Tenderloin Voice

