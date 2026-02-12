PCRM Convert to Crops program helps farms phase out animal agriculture

On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine’s Convert to Crops program, which provides $15,000 grants to farmers who would like to grow fruits, vegetables, beans, and nuts, while phasing out animal agriculture.

We'll discuss success stories and explore the financial, environmental, and health benefits of a shift towards plant-based farming.

What will it take for governments to support these initiatives?

Guests:

Anna Herby, nutrition education specialist for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Billy Ferguson, sales manager for Riley Creek Farms in Echo, Alabama

Brandon Moore, operations manager for Riley Creek Farms in Echo, Alabama

Resources:

PCRM: Physicians Committee Has Given Grants to Farmers Who Are Growing Health-Promoting Fruits and Veggies While Phasing Out Animal Agriculture

PCRM: Former Poultry Farmer in Alabama Successfully Switches to Growing Leafy Greens Hydroponically in Retrofitted Chicken Barn

PCRM: Replacing Meat, Dairy, and Eggs with Grains, Legumes, and Other Plant Foods Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 51%, New Research Shows

PCRM: Replacing Animal Products With Plant-Based Foods – Even Ultra-Processed Ones – Reduces Diabetes and Heart Disease Risk, Finds New Review

WTVY: How Bill Ferguson is bringing something new to Riley Creek Farms

USA Today: Half of farmers are over retirement age. Is our food system at risk?

