"Run Zohran Run!" explores Mamdani’s historic NYC mayoral victory

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Zohran Mamdani’s historic campaign with Theodore Hamm, author of the new book, Run Zohran Run! Inside Zohran Mamdani’s Sensational Campaign to Become New York City’s First Democratic Socialist Mayor.

We'll also hear from young organizers from DRUM Beats, a coalition of working-class Indo-Caribbean and South Asian communities who played a key role in securing Mamdani’s victory.

Theodore Hamm writes: "As Zohran frequently phrased it before, during, and after primary day, his victory would close the books on the 'politics of the past'…Mamdani succeeded largely because he represents a new generation of leaders – principled, uncompromising, and committed to innovative public policy – that knows how to craft their own narratives."

How did Mayor Mamdani and his allies lead such a successful grassroots campaign? Will Democrats learn anything from his historic victory?

Guests:

Theodore Hamm, journalist, author of Run Zohran Run! Inside Zohran Mamdani’s Sensational Campaign to Become New York City’s First Democratic Socialist Mayor, and chair of journalism at St. Joseph’s University in Brooklyn, NY

Nabila Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-American youth organizer with DRUM Beats in New York City

Araf Ahmed, chapter leader with DRUM Beats in New York City

Resources:

The New York Times: As Mamdani Rises, South Asians Emerge as a Political Force in New York

NPR: Mamdani’s youth support goes beyond New York. For many, he’s now a national leader

The Guardian: Mamdani’s win signifies hope and a political voice for Muslim Americans

Politico: These Voters Were Overlooked. Then They Helped Mamdani Win.

Gothamist: How young Zohran Mamdani voters persuaded their parents to get on board