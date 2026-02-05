Artists say live performances are essential during difficult times

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing upcoming productions in the Bay Area, including M. Butterfly at San Francisco Playhouse, The Cherry Orchard at Marin Theatre, and Dan Hoyle’s Takes All Kinds at The Marsh.

We'll find out how these works respond to the political moment we’re in and the importance of creating and experiencing art during difficult times. The arts have taken a huge hit during Trump's second term. How are artists responding?

Guests:

Lance Gardner , executive artistic director of Marin Theatre, and cast member in Marin Theatre’s The Cherry Orchard, which runs through February 22nd

Bridgette Loriaux , director and choreographer of M. Butterfly , which runs at the San Francisco Playhouse through March 15th

Dan Hoyle , writer/performer of Takes All Kinds, which runs at The Marsh through February 21st

Resources:

Marin Theatre: The Cherry Orchard

San Francisco Playhouse: M. Butterfly

The Marsh: Takes All Kinds

