Advocates push for greater state gun control amid Trump's deregulation

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the gun violence epidemic in the US.

According to Giffords, nearly 46,000 people die each year from gun violence – that’s over 125 deadly shootings every day. That number does not include gun suicides, which are increasing.

Given the Trump administration's close relationship with the gun industry, advocates say change must happen at the state level to keep communities safe. What actions are states taking to protect communities from gun violence?

Guests:

Lindsay Nichols, policy director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence

Ethan Murray, state policy attorney for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence

Tanya Schardt, director of state and federal policy for Brady: United Against Gun Violence

