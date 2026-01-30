© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Trump and his family have made nearly $2 billion off of the presidency

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:02 AM PST
Center for American Progress, Trump's Take – Tracking cash and gifts from selling the presidency

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing how Trump and his family are profiting off of the presidency.

According to the Center for American Progress’ Trump’s Take real-time financial tracker, over the past 450 days, Trump and his family – including Melania, Don Jr. and Eric Trump – have made over $1.8 billion in cash and gifts from selling the presidency, with this amount increasing every day.

CAP’s breakdown reports $1.3 billion from his and his sons’ involvement in the crypto industry, $400 million from a jet gifted to Trump by the Qatari government, $28 million from a $40 million deal with Amazon to license Melania’s documentary, and $90 million from legal settlements with some of the largest technology and media companies, including YouTube, ABC, Paramount/CBS, Meta, and X.

Guests:

Will Ragland, vice president of research for the advocacy and outreach department at the Center for American Progress

Resources:

The New York Times: Opinion – How Trump Has Pocketed $1,408,500,000

The Wall Street Journal: The Trump Family Business Empire Is Growing. We Mapped Out 268 Pieces of It.

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
