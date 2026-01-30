Trump and his family have made nearly $2 billion off of the presidency
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing how Trump and his family are profiting off of the presidency.
According to the Center for American Progress’ Trump’s Take real-time financial tracker, over the past 450 days, Trump and his family – including Melania, Don Jr. and Eric Trump – have made over $1.8 billion in cash and gifts from selling the presidency, with this amount increasing every day.
CAP’s breakdown reports $1.3 billion from his and his sons’ involvement in the crypto industry, $400 million from a jet gifted to Trump by the Qatari government, $28 million from a $40 million deal with Amazon to license Melania’s documentary, and $90 million from legal settlements with some of the largest technology and media companies, including YouTube, ABC, Paramount/CBS, Meta, and X.
Guests:
Will Ragland, vice president of research for the advocacy and outreach department at the Center for American Progress
Resources:
The New York Times: Opinion – How Trump Has Pocketed $1,408,500,000
The Wall Street Journal: The Trump Family Business Empire Is Growing. We Mapped Out 268 Pieces of It.