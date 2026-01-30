ICE’s violent crackdowns continue amidst 'ICE Out' protests

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the latest updates on Trump’s brutal immigration crackdown, including the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles, horrific conditions at the California City ICE detention center in the Mojave Desert, and protests over the continued detention of five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, in Texas.

A national shutdown is taking place today in protest of ICE’s violent assault on cities across the country, which has resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. Organizers are calling for an economic blackout: “No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE.” On Saturday, organizers will stage an ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action, including protests, demonstrations, and vigils across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Guests:

Oren Peleg, contributing writer to The New Yorker

Lomi Kriel, statewide reporter at The Texas Tribune

Resources:

The New Yorker: The Cruel Conditions of ICE’s Mojave Desert Detention Center

Texas Tribune: Lawmakers, protesters demand release of 5-year-old held at Texas immigration detention center

L.A. Taco: How a Typical Day of Border Patrol ‘Cluster Raids’ Plays Out in Southern California

The Guardian: ‘ICE Out’ strike and protests: what to know about demonstrations across the US

