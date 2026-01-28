The Authoritarian Playbook: Professors defend academic freedom

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, college professors discuss how they are defending academic freedom and fighting authoritarianism.

As the Trump administration withholds billions of dollars in funding from universities that do not comply with their far-right agenda, professors have found themselves on the frontlines of this unprecedented attack on higher education.

How are educators responding?

Guests:

Kim Lane Scheppele, professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton University, and co-founder of the EDU Coalition, a network of college faculty across the country organizing to defend academic freedom

David Kaye, law professor at the University of California, Irvine, and co-founder of the EDU Coalition

Resources:

The New York Times: Investigations and a Billion-Dollar ‘Shakedown:’ How Trump Targeted Higher Education

The Guardian: Global academic freedom group warns Trump is dismantling US higher education

The New York Times: How Universities Are Responding to Trump

TIME: We Can Stop the Rise of American Autocracy

