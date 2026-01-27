Iranian security forces kill thousands amid nationwide communications blackout

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing recent investigations by The Washington Post and The New Yorker that shed light on how Iranian security forces have carried out a massacre in two cities under the cover of a nationwide communications blackout.

According to the Washington Post, the tragic events in the city of Rasht, located about 200 miles northwest of Tehran, were just a small slice of the staggering crackdown carried out by security forces in dozens of towns and cities across Iran as authorities suppressed mass protests this month.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 6,000 people have been killed, 17,000 deaths remain under investigation, and nearly 42,000 have been arrested.

We'll also discuss the ongoing near total communications blackout in Iran.

Guests:

Nilo Tabrizy, reporter for The Washington Post's Visual Forensics team and co-author of For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story Of Iran's Women-Led Uprising

Cora Engelbrecht, reporter who has written about Iran for The New Yorker

Amir Rashidi, cybersecurity and policy expert and director of digital rights at the Miaan Group

Resources:

The New Yorker: A Massacre in Mashhad

The Washington Post: Iranian forces massacred protesters fleeing burning market, witnesses say

The Guardian: Pools of blood, hundreds of gunshots': I am a surgeon in Iran

The Conversation: Iran's latest internet blackout extends to phones and Starlink

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak: How Iran's internet blackouts work

Amnesty International: Iran: Authorities unleash heavily militarized clampdown to hide protest massacres