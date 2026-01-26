© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

ICE Out protests grow in Minneapolis after the killing of Alex Pretti

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:49 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis, which set off new wave of protests.

We'll also discuss the latest developments surrounding the violent ICE raids in Minnesota and how they could be a bellwether for what's to come across the country. ICE is still carrying out violent raids in California and recently arrived in Maine.

Guests:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation, and the co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Sam Van Pykeren, digital producer of video, social, and web content for Mother Jones

Resources:

The Nation: Minneapolis’s Mayor Rips “Mass Militarized Force” After a Second Minnesotan Is Gunned Down

Mother Jones: “It’s a Horror Show”: Anguish Sweeps Minneapolis After Federal Agents Kill Another Neighbor

The Guardian: ‘This is what fascism looks like’: terror in Minneapolis reminiscent of civil war

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
