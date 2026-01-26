ICE Out protests grow in Minneapolis after the killing of Alex Pretti

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis, which set off new wave of protests.

We'll also discuss the latest developments surrounding the violent ICE raids in Minnesota and how they could be a bellwether for what's to come across the country. ICE is still carrying out violent raids in California and recently arrived in Maine.

Guests:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation, and the co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Sam Van Pykeren, digital producer of video, social, and web content for Mother Jones

Resources:

The Nation: Minneapolis’s Mayor Rips “Mass Militarized Force” After a Second Minnesotan Is Gunned Down

Mother Jones: “It’s a Horror Show”: Anguish Sweeps Minneapolis After Federal Agents Kill Another Neighbor

The Guardian: ‘This is what fascism looks like’: terror in Minneapolis reminiscent of civil war