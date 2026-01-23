ProPublica finds 40+ cases of ICE agents using banned chokeholds

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing a new ProPublica investigation, which found more than 40 cases of ICE agents using banned chokeholds and other moves that can cut off breathing, amidst their ongoing violent assault on cities across the US.

Reporters Nicole Foy and McKenzie Funk write: "An agent in Houston put a teenage citizen into a chokehold, wrapping his arm around the boy’s neck, choking him so hard that his neck had red welts hours later. A black-masked agent in Los Angeles pressed his knee into a woman’s neck while she was handcuffed; she then appeared to pass out. An agent in Massachusetts jabbed his finger and thumb into the neck and arteries of a young father who refused to be separated from his wife and 1-year-old daughter. The man’s eyes rolled back in his head and he started convulsing."

Who is making the decision to use these banned tactics? Why aren’t agents being held accountable?

Guests:

Nicole Foy, journalist covering immigration and labor for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: We Found More Than 40 Cases of Immigration Agents Using Banned Chokeholds and Other Moves That Can Cut Off Breathing

ProPublica: We Found That More Than 170 U.S. Citizens Have Been Held by Immigration Agents. They’ve Been Kicked Dragged Detained for Days.

The Guardian: Number of people in ICE detention hits record high, data shows

Mother Jones: ICE’s Violence is “By Design” Under Trump