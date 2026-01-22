Power the Future: The KALW Youth Empowerment Summit

On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss KALW Public Media’s Youth Empowerment Summit: Power the Future.

On January 31 from 11:30am-3pm, Bay Area youth ages 14-22 will participate in an afternoon of inspiration, skill-building, and networking. Free and open to any young person who registers online, participants will hear from young activists who are creating positive change in their communities across the Bay Area and learn how to build their political futures.

What's inspiring and engaging young activists in today's political climate? What's it like being a young activist under the Trump regime?

Guests:

Ren Zaro Fitzgerald, Bay Area community advocate and an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley

Saanvi Arora, founder and executive director of the Youth Power Project, and an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley

Resources:

KALW: Youth Empowerment Summit: “Power the Future”

