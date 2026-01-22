© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Power the Future: The KALW Youth Empowerment Summit

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published January 22, 2026 at 8:14 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss KALW Public Media’s Youth Empowerment Summit: Power the Future.

On January 31 from 11:30am-3pm, Bay Area youth ages 14-22 will participate in an afternoon of inspiration, skill-building, and networking. Free and open to any young person who registers online, participants will hear from young activists who are creating positive change in their communities across the Bay Area and learn how to build their political futures.

What's inspiring and engaging young activists in today's political climate? What's it like being a young activist under the Trump regime?

Guests:

Ren Zaro Fitzgerald, Bay Area community advocate and an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley

Saanvi Arora, founder and executive director of the Youth Power Project, and an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley

Resources:

KALW: Youth Empowerment Summit: “Power the Future”

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
