Authoritarian Playbook: john powell on creating an inclusive society

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook series, Professor john powell, director of UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, joins us to discuss the Trump administration's authoritarian actions and policies and the way forward.

Professor powell says the most radical act we can take is to build broad, multiracial political alliances that cross ideological and cultural differences. We do not have to agree on everything to reject othering and cruelty.

Guest:

john a. powell, professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, and author of several books including The Power of Bridging: How to Build a World Where We All Belong

