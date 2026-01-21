© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Authoritarian Playbook: john powell on creating an inclusive society

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published January 21, 2026 at 9:03 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook series, Professor john powell, director of UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, joins us to discuss the Trump administration's authoritarian actions and policies and the way forward.

Professor powell says the most radical act we can take is to build broad, multiracial political alliances that cross ideological and cultural differences. We do not have to agree on everything to reject othering and cruelty.

Guest:

john a. powell, professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, and author of several books including The Power of Bridging: How to Build a World Where We All Belong

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan