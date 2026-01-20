© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Honoring my dad by discussing resources for kids with disabilities

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published January 20, 2026 at 8:09 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we remember Rose's dad Dan by discussing resources for children with disabilities.

Dan was a board member, volunteer, and coach with The Miracle League, an organization that brings children with disabilities together to play the glorious game of baseball. The Miracle League changed Dan's life and taught him about the power of inclusion and advocacy for people with disabilities.

Nearly one million children in California live with physical, developmental, or cognitive disabilities. Nonprofits like The Miracle League North Bay and the Common Ground Society are organizing community events, educational presentations, and accessible activities to help support families and create more inclusive communities.

Guests:

Jennifer Richardson, board president for The Miracle League North Bay, and co-founder and board member of the Down Syndrome Association North Bay

Larkin O’Leary, executive director and co-founder of the Common Ground Society, and author of Want to Play?

Resources:

The Miracle League: Events

Common Ground Society: Calendar

CalMatters: Services for disabled children at high risk in 2026

CalMatters: California students with disabilities face ‘terrifying’ special ed cuts after Trump changes

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Trump Administration Threatens Support for Children With Disabilities

