On MLK Day, activists discuss the fight for climate and racial justice

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day by examining how the Trump administration's anti-environment policies have harmed frontline communities and how those communities are fighting back by organizing to build a just and healthy environment.

We'll explore how an environmental justice framework can guide solutions to the climate crisis, and what lessons the civil rights movement offers for today’s fight for climate justice and equity.

Guests:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, and author of Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope

Qiyam Ansari, founder and executive director on Valley Clean Air Now

Resources:

The Guardian: There was a deal to fix this Alabama community’s raw sewage crisis. Trump tore it up over DEI

Sierra Club: Get to Know... Qiyam Ansari

The Allegheny Front: Trump rollbacks keep new clean air rules out of Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley

Inside Climate News: Trump Announces ‘Termination’ of ‘Illegal DEI’ Settlement Over Raw Sewage in Poor, Majority-Black Alabama Communities

