Media coverage of violent ICE raids and arrests in Minnesota

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the mass protests against ICE raids in the Minneapolis area. Protests erupted across the Twin Cities after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good on January 7.

The demonstrations escalated Wednesday night after a federal immigration agent shot and injured a man in north Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz said, "Armed, masked, undertrained ICE agents are going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live. They’re pulling over people indiscriminately, including US citizens, and demanding to see their papers. And at grocery stores, at bus stops, even at schools, they’re breaking windows, dragging pregnant women down the street, just plain grabbing Minnesotans and shoving them into unmarked vans, kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process."

The Minnesota Reformer reports that Walz made the remarks as the state confronts a surge of between 2,000 and 3,000 agents, as well as widespread reports of violence against citizens and immigrants alike.

