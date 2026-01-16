© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Lethal crackdown on protesters in Iran amid a communications blackout

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:09 AM PST
Image shared on social media showing thousands of Iranians demonstrating in Tehran on January 10.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.

Amnesty International says verified videos and credible information from eyewitnesses in Iran reveal mass unlawful killings committed on an unprecedented scale amidst an ongoing internet shutdown imposed by the authorities since January 8 to conceal their crimes.

They write: "The Iranian authorities have once again deliberately blocked internet access inside Iran to hide the true extent of the grave human rights violations and crimes under international law they are carrying out to crush the largest nationwide protests since the Woman Life Freedom uprising in 2022. This blanket internet shutdown not only hides human rights violations, but amounts to a serious human rights violation in itself."

Guests:

Amir Rashidi, cybersecurity and policy expert, digital rights advocate, and director of digital rights at the Miaan Group

Shirin Jaafari, reporter for The World focusing on the Middle East

Ershad Alijani, award-winning journalist at France 24's observer desk

Resources:

The World: ‘I saw people shot with my own eyes’: Eyewitnesses describe crackdown on protesters in Iran

The Committee to Protect Journalists: Iran’s internet blackout tightens information chokehold amid spreading protests

The New York Times: ‘Shoot to Kill’: Accounts of Brutal Crackdown Emerge From Iran

Radio Zamaneh: In the Dark: The Mass Killings After Iran’s Internet Blackout

FT: How Iran switched off the internet

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar