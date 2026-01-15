Mass protests demand end to ICE brutality and justice for Renee Good

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the legality of ICE’s violent and deadly tactics after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother and poet, in Minneapolis.

As ICE intensifies its violent assault on cities across the US, community members and advocates are sounding the alarm over escalating raids, excessive use of force, and the growing danger facing immigrants and citizens.

Trump is now threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would give him the power to send military forces to states to put down widespread public unrest and to support civilian law enforcement, but only once certain conditions are met, according to the New York Times.

Guests:

Eliana Machefsky , staff attorney for the National Police Accountability Project

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick , senior fellow at the American Immigration Council

Shannon Gibney, parent and community leader with Minneapolis Families for Public Schools and TakeAction Minnesota

Resources:

The Guardian: Minneapolis shooting is a brutal start to Trump’s ‘largest operation’ targeting immigrants

The Guardian: Minnesota sues Trump administration to end surge of ICE agents in state

PBS: What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force

DemocracyNow: “We Had Whistles. They Had Guns”: Nationwide Protests Held over ICE Killing of Renee Good

The New York Times: Six Prosecutors Quit Over Push to Investigate ICE Shooting Victim’s Widow

ProPublica: We Found More Than 40 Cases of Immigration Agents Using Banned Chokeholds and Other Moves That Can Cut Off Breathing

American Immigration Council: Immigration Detention Expansion in Trump’s Second Term

