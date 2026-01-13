‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ & the work of HEAL Palestine

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' a new film that recreates the tragic final hours of the life of 5‑year‑old Hind Rajab in Gaza.

On January 29, 2024, Hind’s family attempted to flee the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City after the Israeli Army ordered an evacuation, but their car was fired on, killing everyone except Hind. The film includes actual audio recordings of Hind’s calls with Palestine Red Crescent Society first responders as they desperately try to save her. Hind Rajab and the paramedics who attempted to save her life were eventually shot and killed by Israeli forces.

'The Voice of Hind Rajab' will screen at the Roxie Theatre through January 22, and then expand to other Bay Area theatres later this month, including the Alamo Drafthouse in Mountain View, the Tower Theatre in Sacramento, and the State Theatre in Modesto.

More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Save the Children. That works out to one Palestinian child killed every hour on average by Israeli forces. Two children have been killed every day since the ceasefire began, according to the UN.

HEAL Palestine was founded in January 2024, in response to the devastation. They work to get children and families the care they desperately need.

Guests:

Saja Kilani, award-winning Palestinian/Jordanian/Canadian actress who plays Rana Faqih, the lead rold in 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

Odessa Rae, Academy Award and BAFTA-winning producer of 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

Steve Sosebee, founder of HEAL Palestine and former founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, board-certified emergency medicine physician, global health expert, and board member of the Palestinian American Medical Association

Resources: