Your Call

What do you want to hear on Your Call’s One Planet Series in 2026?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:26 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're taking your suggestions for environment and climate related topics you'd like us to cover in 2026.

We’ll continue to focus on issues like plastic pollution, the oil industry, Trump’s anti-climate policies, and how activists and communities across the country are mobilizing to fight the climate crisis and Trump’s dangerous agenda.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy:  The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America

Resources:

The Nation: The US Is a Violent Petro-State

The New York Times: How Trump’s First Year Reshaped U.S. Energy and Climate Policy

NRDC: White House Watch: Tracking Attacks on Our Environment & Health

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
