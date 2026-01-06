How plant-based diets can transform health outcomes in 2026

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the many benefits of plant-based eating, which are consistently shown to be the least expensive, the best for the environment, and the most beneficial for both short and long-term health outcomes.

Three in four people in the US live with at least one chronic condition, while over half are living with two or more, according to the CDC. Chronic diseases are the leading driver of illness, disability, and death in the US, even though research shows that 80 percent of these illnesses could be prevented through healthy diet and lifestyle behaviors.

What will it take to change our approach to health and nutrition in 2026? What do you want to know about the benefits of eating a plant-based or plant-predominant diet?

Guests:

Dr. Neal Barnard , Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine, President and Founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine , and author of The Power Foods Diet

Dr. Urvi Shah , a lifestyle medicine certified hematologist, oncologist, and physician scientist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center , and cancer survivor

Resources:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Good Nutrition

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Vegan Starter Kit

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Half of U.S. Adults Acknowledge Health Benefits of Eating a Plant-Based Diet

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Half of U.S. Adults Resolve to Start a New Diet in 2026

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Majority of U.S. Adults Misinformed About Cost of Eating a Plant-Based Diet

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: New Study Reveals a Fiber Diet May Delay a Type of Blood Cancer

