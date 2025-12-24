The Authoritarian Playbook: Raoul Peck discusses Orwell 2+2=5

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series, The Authoritarian Playbook, with Raoul Peck, the acclaimed Haitian filmmaker and director who made I Am Not Your Negro, the award winning documentary about James Baldwin.

His new documentary, Orwell, 2+2=5, examines how George Orwell's novels 1984 and Animal Farm "foretold a chilling, all-too-believable authoritarian future." It also explores how authoritarians come to power.

Guest:

Raoul Peck, acclaimed Haitian filmmaker, director of several documentaries, including his latest, Orwell: 2+2=5, the acclaimed HBO 4-part documentary series, Exterminate All the Brutes, the award-winning I Am Not Your Negro, The Young Karl Marx, Lumumba: Death of a Prophet and, Haiti, the silence of the dogs, and former Culture Minister in Haiti in the 1990s

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Raoul Peck grew up under dictatorship. His new film on Orwell warns us what comes next

The New York Times: Trump's Lies