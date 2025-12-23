How the US tax code built an aristocracy and growing inequality

On this edition of Your Call, legal scholar Ray Madoff discusses her new book, The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.

Madoff argues that the rich get richer and inequality continues to widen in the US because of the 7,000 page tax code. The wealthy have removed themselves from the tax system entirely and it's time to bring them back.

Guest:

Ray Madoff, professor at Boston College Law School, co-founder and director of the Boston College Forum on Philanthropy and the Public Good, author of The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy

Resources:

Inequality.org: Inequality and Taxes

The New York Times: How the Trump Administration Is Giving Even More Tax Breaks to the Wealthy

Americans for Tax Fairness: Income Inequality Reached Record High In 2021

NPR: Here are 6 'Beautiful Bill' tax changes that will benefit wealthy Americans

Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy: Well, That Was Fast: Trump Tax Law’s New Corporate Breaks are Already Worsening the Deficit