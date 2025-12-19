© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media coverage of the economic inequality and affordability crisis

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published December 19, 2025 at 8:45 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the deepending economic inequality and affordability crisis

As half of the country struggles to make ends meet, the wealth of the top 10 percent is up to $113 trillion, up $5 trillion just between April and July, according to the Federal Reserve. The top one percent now holds $52 trillion in wealth, a new record.

Guest:

Emma Janssen, writing fellow at The American Prospect, where she reports on anti-poverty policy, health, and political power

Resources:

The American Prospect: Selling the Poor on Spending Like They’re Rich

Oxfam: Inequality in the US: Steps toward a more equal society

