© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How the EPA's rollbacks threaten air quality and public health

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 8, 2025 at 9:46 AM PST
Clairton Coke Works, which is located near residential areas, converts coal to coke, a material used to make steel. When atmospheric conditions trap air pollution close to the ground, residents are exposed to higher concentrations of toxic chemicals known to cause cancer and other ailments.
 Annie Flanagan 
/
Propublica
Clairton Coke Works, which is located near residential areas, converts coal to coke, a material used to make steel. When atmospheric conditions trap air pollution close to the ground, residents are exposed to higher concentrations of toxic chemicals known to cause cancer and other ailments.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing how the EPA’s rollback of pollution enforcement is affecting frontline communities.

ProPublica's Lisa Song writes that the Trump administration has halted rules requiring more than 130 industrial plants to install air monitors and comply with new emission standards. In a matter of weeks, regulations that took years to enact had been sidestepped in favor of keeping the status quo.

Guest:

Lisa Song, investigative reporter with ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: The EPA Let Companies Estimate Their Own Pollution Levels. We Discovered Real Emissions Are Far Worse.

The Washington Post: Breathing dirty air is worse for your health than we thought

Time: Scientists Link U.S. Air Pollution From Oil and Gas To 91,000 Premature Deaths Each Year

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar