"Little Red Barns" investigates factory farms & rising fascism

journalist Will Potter discusses his new book, Little Red Barns: Hiding the Truth from Farm to Fable.

Potter's new book is the result of a 10-year investigation on Ag-Gag laws, which classify any investigation of factory farms as an act of domestic terrorism, the powerful forces working to obscure reality and suppress protest, and animal agriculture's role in accelerating climate collapse.

He writes: "I have now spent most of my life bearing witness to humanity at its worst, and in doing so I have placed myself in positions where I have also been able to witness humanity at its best. Even in the most bleak stories of injustice and loss I have seen bone-chilling heroism, empathy, and grace.

By bearing witness, we take in shared pain and trauma. But through that act, somehow, miraculously, more space opens up within us and it is love, rage, and courage that flows into it."

If you're in the Bay Area, Will Potter will be speaking at City Lights in San Francisco on Monday, October 27, at 7pm.

Will Potter, award-winning investigative journalist, TED Senior Fellow who exposes political repression and the erosion of civil liberties, and author of Little Red Barns: Hiding the Truth from Farm to Fable and Green Is the New Red

