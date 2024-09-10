© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What's at stake in the election & tonight's debate?

By Rose Aguilar
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:48 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what’s at stake in the upcoming election and tonight’s debate.

It will be the first time Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet. What questions are you hoping the ABC moderators ask? What are you hoping to see in this debate?

The election is in just 55 days and so much is at stake, including the climate crisis, voting rights, gun control, and abortion rights, and whether this country remains a liberal democracy or becomes an authoritarian state.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former columnist for The Washington Post, and reporter and editor for HuffPost and The Intercept

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and writer of Beat the Press

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar