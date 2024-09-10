What's at stake in the election & tonight's debate?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what’s at stake in the upcoming election and tonight’s debate.

It will be the first time Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet. What questions are you hoping the ABC moderators ask? What are you hoping to see in this debate?

The election is in just 55 days and so much is at stake, including the climate crisis, voting rights, gun control, and abortion rights, and whether this country remains a liberal democracy or becomes an authoritarian state.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former columnist for The Washington Post, and reporter and editor for HuffPost and The Intercept

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and writer of Beat the Press