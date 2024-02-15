The Black Choreographers Festival gives artists space to take risks

On this edition of Your Call, we're sitting down with some of the artists participating in this year's Black Choreographers Festival.

For the past two decades, the festival has provided an essential forum for African and African American dance in the Bay Area.

Festival organizers are looking to foster a new generation of supporters through the New Voices / New Works showcase on February 24 and 25 at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco. Tickets are available here.

Guests:

Laura E. Ellis, co-founder and curator of the Black Choreographers Festival, co-founder of the African & African American Performing Arts Coalition, performer with Bay Area dance companies, Dimensions Dance Theater and Flyway Productions, and Professor in the Theatre & Dance department at Cal State University, East Bay

Gabriele Christian, Oakland-based conceptual artist and founding member of Black and Queer-led performance and land projects &theruptureisnow, OYSTERKNIFE, and BlaQyard

Ashley Gayle, co-founder of the Visceral Roots Dance Company and associate artist director at the PUSH Dance Company

Resources:

Artnet News: Arts Workers of Color in Los Angeles Earn 35 Percent Less in Wages Than Their White Colleagues, a New Study Finds

Word in Black: Support, Funding for Black Artists Is Fading

The New York Times: Black Artists Say A.I. Shows Bias, With Algorithms Erasing Their History

