© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Malcolm X and Tahseen Bashir: A Fateful Friendship

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM PDT
EblLohKWkAEYQgG.jpg
John Launois/Black Star
/
Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 15, 1964.
It took me some time to figure him out…but the part that I figured out was this man had leadership qualities and he’s looking for answers to many questions in his mind
Tahseen Bashir

Tomorrow would have been the 97th birthday of the man known as Malcolm X. He is most widely associated with his work in Harlem, but the Bay Area mattered to him. He gave speeches in San Francisco, and Oakland, and the University of California-Berkeley. And it's here where Malcom X cemented an important friendship with Egyptian diplomat Tahseen Bashir. For Bashir, Malcolm X was the rare leader who had more questions than answers.

Malcolm X @ UCB.JPG
Jo Freeman
/
Nation of Islam national representative Malcolm X addressing 10,000 students, faculty and community members at UC Berkeley's jam-packed Dwinelle Plaza, Oct. 11, 1963.

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid