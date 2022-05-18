Malcolm X and Tahseen Bashir: A Fateful Friendship

It took me some time to figure him out…but the part that I figured out was this man had leadership qualities and he’s looking for answers to many questions in his mind Tahseen Bashir

Tomorrow would have been the 97th birthday of the man known as Malcolm X. He is most widely associated with his work in Harlem, but the Bay Area mattered to him. He gave speeches in San Francisco, and Oakland, and the University of California-Berkeley. And it's here where Malcom X cemented an important friendship with Egyptian diplomat Tahseen Bashir. For Bashir, Malcolm X was the rare leader who had more questions than answers.