Media coverage of the far-right's plans for the US

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Congressman Jim Jordan’s third failed attempt to become House speaker.

Jordan, a far-right Trump ally from Ohio, repeated the dangerous lies about the 2020 election, worked to keep Trump in power, and discussed presidential pardons for members of Congress with the White House, according to testimony at the January 6 hearings.

Jordan was first elected in 2006 to represent a deeply conservative rural district in northern Ohio and is a founder of the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and the co-author of It's OK to be Angry About Capitalism

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

