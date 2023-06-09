© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Supreme Court delivers a rare victory for voting rights

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a Supreme Court decision that delivered a rare and surprising victory for voting rights.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court found that Alabama’s gerrymandered congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters. Alabama’s congressional map included only one majority-Black district out of seven total districts, even though Blacks make up about 27 percent of the state population. The Court ordered Alabama to redraw the congressional map with an additional majority-Black district.

Guests:

Mark Joseph Stern, senior reporter for Slate covering the courts and the law

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy

Web Resources:

Slate: John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh Really Did Just Save the Voting Rights Act

Mother Jones: Today’s Giant Supreme Court Surprise Ruling Is a Rare Win for Democracy

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
