Final budget agreement targets the poor while protecting the wealthy

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how the final version of the debt ceiling agreement will affect low-income people and those living in poverty.

New work requirements for those receiving food assistance will put almost 750,000 older adults at risk of losing that assistance, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The deal will also freeze spending, which will result in budget cuts for vital government programs.

There are 140 million poor and low-income people in the US today, according to the Poor People’s Campaign. The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn’t changed in 12 years; 87 million people go without healthcare or are uninsured; 700 people die each day from poverty; and over 15 million people make less than $15 an hour.

Guests:

Ellen Vollinger, SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center

Alex Miller, Navy veteran who was homeless, journalist, and fellow with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project

