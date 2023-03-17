© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The right-wing group that plans to "crush liberal dominance"

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT
The Federalist Society's Leonard Leo speaks to media at Trump Tower in 2016.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
The Federalist Society's Leonard Leo speaks to media at Trump Tower in 2016.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation about how Leonard Leo, a key architect of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority, and his group Teneo, aim to influence all aspects of American politics and culture by building "networks of conservatives that can roll back" liberal influence in Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

Guest:

Andy Krollinvestigative reporter for ProPublic and author of A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy

Web Resources:

ProPublica: Inside the “Private and Confidential” Conservative Group That Promises to “Crush Liberal Dominance”

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
