Your Call

Now is a great time to adopt or foster a pet as shelters are full

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM PST
dog.jpg

On this edition Your Call, animal shelters are overwhelmed with pets that have been abandoned or turned in by owners. Inflation, evictions, and economic struggles have made caring for a pet unaffordable for many.

There are 100,000 more pets in animal shelters nationwide than there were last year, according to Best Friends, an animal welfare organization. Some shelters are considering euthanasia for the first time in years. If you'd like to adopt or foster a pet, contact a shelter in your area. Some are waiving adoption fees.

Guests:

Karalyn Aranow, vice president of operations at East Bay SPCA

Dr. Kathy Mills, chief of shelter medicine at Contra Costa Animal Services

Web Resources:

East Bay SPCA: Adoptable Animals at East Bay SPCA

Contra Costa Animal Services: Contra Costa Animal Services Seeking Adopters and Fosters as Shelter Reaches Capacity

NPR: Pets are being given up by people who can't afford to keep them

CBS: Bay Area animal shelters overwhelmed by unprecedented number of pets being surrendered

USA Today: ‘Nationwide crisis’: Facing lower adoption rates, some shelters reconsidering euthanasia policies

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
