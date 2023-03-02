The right-wing network funding the lawsuits to kill student debt relief

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the big donors funding the lawsuits challenging President Biden's plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in student debt.

One case was brought by an extreme right-wing donor network named the “Job Creators Network,” according to the Debt Collective. Former Home Depot CEO Bernie Marcus, who is worth $8.8 billion, organized the JCN in 2010. He gave the group $3.9 million over the past decade. Other donors include the Federalist Society, the Mercer family, the Koch network, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and the National Restaurant Association.

Why do these billionaires and groups oppose student debt relief?

Maddy Clifford, deputy press secretary at the Debt Collective

