© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

The right-wing network funding the lawsuits to kill student debt relief

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM PST
debt collective.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the big donors funding the lawsuits challenging President Biden's plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in student debt.

One case was brought by an extreme right-wing donor network named the “Job Creators Network,” according to the Debt Collective. Former Home Depot CEO Bernie Marcus, who is worth $8.8 billion, organized the JCN in 2010. He gave the group $3.9 million over the past decade. Other donors include the Federalist Society, the Mercer family, the Koch network, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and the National Restaurant Association.

Why do these billionaires and groups oppose student debt relief?

Guest:

Maddy Clifford, deputy press secretary at the Debt Collective

Web Resources:

More Perfect Union: Who is behind the Supreme Court case attempting to kill student Debt Relief

CNN: College debt relief program rests in the hands of nine wealthy and elite people

The New York Times: Supreme Court Heard Arguments Challenging Student Loan Forgiveness

Tags
Your Call Student Debt
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll