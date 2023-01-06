Media Roundtable: How are the media covering the Republican Party’s political & economic agenda?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the new Congress and the Republican Party far-right faction’s efforts to block Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next Speaker of the House.

The new House Republican majority has promised to investigate President Biden's son Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Far-right members like Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, says McCarthy would have to commit to "shut down the government rather than raise the debt ceiling" in order to win their support.

How are the media covering the Republican Party’s political and economic agenda?

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor for the nonprofit news service DCReport , and author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family

Lisa Graves, executive director and editor-in-chief of True North Research

Web Resources:

The Daily Beast, David Cay Johnston: Trump’s Taxes Are the Best Case Yet for Putting Him in Prison

DCReport, David Cay Johnston: Trump’s Brazen Tax Cheating Revealed

The Progressive, Lisa Graves and Nancy MacLean: The Billionaire Kingmaker (Still) Dividing the Nation

The Intercept: Kevin McCarthy Must Commit To Government Shutdown Over Raising Debt Ceiling, Says Freedom Caucus Holdout

Common Dreams: No Matter Who Leads House GOP, Advocates Say, 'They All Want to Cut Your Social Security'

The Nation: We Need to Talk About Kevin

