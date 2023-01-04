The health & environmental benefits of eating a plant-based diet

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the benefits of eating a plant-based diet, how to add more healthy food to your diet, and the links between diet and chronic disease.

Nearly 60 percent of adults have at least one chronic disease and 40 percent of children suffer from chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and asthma, according to the CDC. A plant-centric diet can lower the risk of certain diseases, including heart disease and stroke, according to a number of studies.

What will it take to ensure healthy food is accessible and affordable?

Guests:

Dr. Anna Herby, nutrition education program manager for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Dr. Ruby Lathon, founder and certified holistic nutritionist at Roadmap to Holistic Health, and former nutrition policy manager and lobbyist for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

